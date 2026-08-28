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Hatton Garden heist-themed bar threatens historic Jewish jewellers

The firm, which was established by Holocaust survivor Emil Katz, claimed the bar would be ‘ghoulish and completely inappropriate’

August 28, 2026 15:26
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Exterior view of E Katz and Co Jewellers (E Katz and Co)

By

Lucy Pollock

3 min read
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A new themed bar based on the famous Hatton Garden robbery is threatening to force out the oldest established shop in the area, which is run by the descendants of a Holocaust survivor.

Council planners are currently considering a landlord’s application to transform the safe deposit facility in Hatton Garden - the site of the famous 2015 heist - into a wine bar themed around the robbery.

The proposal would force Jewish family firm E Katz and Co out of the shop set up 80 years ago by Emil Katz, who fled the Nazis with little more than a string of gems sewn into his suit by his mother for safekeeping. The family’s shop would be bulldozed and replaced with a stairwell and lift access to the bar per the plan.

The business sits just above the safe deposit basement room, which six thieves entered through a lift shaft over the Easter bank holiday in 2015.

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London

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