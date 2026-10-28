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Hate crimes against Jews recorded as ‘antisemitic’ by prosecutors for first time

Former attorney general Sir Michael Ellis says: ‘Collecting this data is a vital tool for the CPS to recognise where it is failing’

October 28, 2026 16:50
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Local residents look on from outside a cordoned off area in Golders Green, north London on April 29, 2026, following the stabbing to two people nearby (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Hate crimes against Jews are being recorded as “antisemitic” by the Crown Prosecution Service for the first time.

The long called for change was made by the CPS in May but has only now come to light.

Until May, prosecutors categorised crimes against Jews and Muslims broadly under racial and religious hatred.

It meant that it was not possible to see how many people had been charged or prosecuted specifically for a crime relating to antisemitic or anti-Muslim hate.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

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