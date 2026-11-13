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Suspected Hamas terrorist handed British citizenship faces extradition over alleged plot to murder Jews

Mohammed Alfatih, who was granted asylum in 2015, can now be named after he was convicted of attacking a bailiff with a knife amid a row over his wife’s parking fines

November 13, 2026 12:37
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A general view of Birmingham Crown Court on October 17, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

4 min read
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A suspected Hamas terrorist wanted over an alleged plot to murder members of the Jewish community in Germany has been found guilty of a violent knife attack on a bailiff outside his UK home.

German-born Mohammed Alfatih, also known as Mohammed Naim, is reported to have acted as a bodyguard to the late Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, before being granted asylum in Britain in 2015 and British citizenship in 2020.

Jurors who convicted Alfatih after being shown film footage of the 40-year-old brandishing two large kitchen knives outside his home in Kings Heath, Birmingham, were not told of his alleged links to Hamas.

They were also not told that Alfatih, reported to be the son of a senior Hamas official, was under surveillance by a counter-terrorism unit after being released on bail on suspicion of a terror offence days before the bailiff was attacked.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Hamas

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