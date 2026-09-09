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Alleged pro-Hamas protester backed ‘physical force resistance in the Holy Land’, court hears

Urslaan Khan allegedly held a placard that called the terror group the ‘vanguard of the Resistance’

September 9, 2026 17:06
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The Old Bailey (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A protester called ex-home secretary Suella Braverman “Cruella Deville” and backed “armed resistance” in “the Holy Land” in a speech outside Downing Street days after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, a court has heard.

Urslaan Khan, 44, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of expressing support for the proscribed group in Whitehall, central London, on October 17, 2023.

On Wednesday, jurors viewed a video of Khan holding up an alleged pro-Hamas placard at the gates of the prime minister’s London residence on that day.

In the video, he said: “I support the physical force resistance in Palestine.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Hamas

Suella Braverman

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