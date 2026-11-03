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Golders Green rabbi accused of sexually touching woman who sought religious advice from him

Aaron Halpern, 68, is accused of locking a woman in a room in his home above a synagogue and sexually assaulting her

November 3, 2026 15:51
Harrow_Crown_Court_-_geograph.org.uk_-_6292050.jpg
Harrow Crown Court (Image by Des Blenkinsopp, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88580829)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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A rabbi sexually touched a woman who had sought religious advice from him before giving her money and telling her to “keep quiet”, a court has heard.

Aaron Halpern, also known as Chaim Halpern, 68, is accused of locking the woman in a room in his home above a synagogue and sexually assaulting her before regularly contacting her to talk about sex and power.

The defendant, of Golders Green, north London, is on trial at Harrow Crown Court charged with two counts of sexual assault against the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

In a police interview recorded in February 2023 and played to jurors on Tuesday, the woman described Halpern as a “monster” and said she had been “scared” to tell anyone what happened after he insisted on secrecy.

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