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A first taste of Nigella Lawson on Bake Off

The TV cook says it’s “the absolute dream” to be on the show with fellow judge Paul Hollywood, and hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding

September 22, 2026 13:33
79486_S17_The Great British Bake Off - Series 17.jpg
Nigella Lawson joins The Great British Bake Off. (Channel 4)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Millions of TV viewers got their first taste of Nigella Lawson in the famous Great British Bake Off (GBBO) white tent on Tuesday night.

At the start of the Channel 4 show, the cookery queen declared: “It is the absolute dream.”

She made her debut as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood for series 17, following Dame Prue Leith’s decision to leave after nine series.

Before the 12 new contestants were put through their paces, Dame Prue was seen disappearing into a Doctor Who Tardis, with Fielding telling her: “Good luck with the regeneration. Every few years we get a new Doctor Prue!”

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Topics:

Nigella Lawson

Great British Bake Off

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