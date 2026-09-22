A first taste of Nigella Lawson on Bake Off

Seconds later, a beaming Nigella stepped out of the Tardis dressed in a smart powder blue suit and navy blue top.

Hammond told her: “I’m a massive fan. How do you fancy being the new judge?”

Nigella asked: “What does it involve?”

Hammond told her: “Eating loads of cake”, while Hollywood joked: “Hanging out with me.”

Nigella said: “You know, it is the absolute dream. I am in.”

She then threw her arms in the air and shouted: “Welcome to The Great British Bake Off.”

Later in the show, the Jewish cookery queen wore a striking midnight blue jumpsuit as she judged the contestants in the tent.

Her appointment has already attracted praise from television critics.

The Times said that “lashings of Nigella Lawson help everyone rise to the occasion”, while The Telegraph described her as “more delectable than anything the contestants could whip up”. Ben Dowell of the Times also wrote that “Bake Off has found a new star”.

Nigella, 66, has said she was attracted to the role because it offered something different.

She has written a number of cookery books and has often appeared as a solo television presenter in shows like Nigella Bites.

Nigella Lawson makes her debut on The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night at 8pm (Channel 4) [Missing Credit]

“I wanted to do something a bit different,” she explained.

“I’ve written many books, which I adore, but it means spending a lot of time alone. I was keen to be part of something bigger, part of a team.”

She added: “When I was approached about Bake Off, I instinctively thought: ‘That would be lovely.’ It almost feels too good to be true that you can enjoy something this much and call it work.”

Nigella’s arrival has also been welcomed by her new judging partner, Paul Hollywood.

Speaking about her first day in the tent, Hollywood said: “It was lovely to see Nigella come into the tent. We’ve only had two changes to the judging team in 16 years but it’s worked really well.”

He added: “I’ve always been a big fan and she fitted in beautifully – not just with me but with the whole team. She picked up the Bake Off vibe straight away. It was pretty seamless, actually.”

Hollywood joked about his history of working alongside Dame Mary Berry, Dame Prue Leith, and now Nigella, saying: “I’ve gone dame, dame, queen.”

Paul Hollywood, Nigella Lawson and Alison Hammond filming the first episode of the new series of Bake Off. (Channel 4) [Missing Credit]

Describing his relationship with Nigella, he said the pair had enjoyed “a couple of dirty martinis or spicy margaritas” together, echoing the relaxed atmosphere that has become a defining part of the programme.

Hollywood also praised her approach to judging.

“We argued on a couple of points, but it’s more flavours, the fundamentals were the same,” he said.

“Nigella has such a wonderful way with words, she’s very good at explaining to people watching it what it tastes like. She was brilliant.”

Asked whether there was a good-cop, bad-cop dynamic between them, Hollywood joked: “Our Nigella’s a big softie.”

Nigella returned the compliment, insisting that Hollywood is also softer than his on-screen reputation suggests.

She recently said their initial meeting went so well that it “surprised even us”.

The new team: Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Nigella Lawson and Noel Fielding. (Channel 4) [Missing Credit]

Despite her excitement, she admitted that taking over from two iconic judges is daunting.

When her appointment was announced in January, she said: “I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!”

“Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both,” she continued, “but I’m also bubbling with excitement.”

Calling The Great British Bake Off “a National Treasure”, she said it was “a huge honour to be entrusted with it”.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz also welcomed the appointment, describing the combination of Nigella and Bake Off as “two great British icons”. He praised her “warmth, expertise and sophistication”, and said her arrival would make the series a “mouthwatering prospect”.

Ralph Lee, CEO of Love Productions, which makes the programme, said her “warmth, wit and expertise” made her a “perfect fit for the tent”.

Nigella said: “I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come.

“I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity.”

Nigella was not brought up observing kashrut but described her family as “totally, culturally, Jewish – from cooking too much, to feeding anyone the moment they walk through the door, and giving them things to take home.”