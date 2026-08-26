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Gary Lineker claims BBC ‘moved the goalposts’ over social media posts

The former Match of the Day presenter said he had been restricted from airing his ‘humanitarian’ views while at the corporation during an interview a week after sharing a video of a ‘notorious’ antizionist activist comparing Zionism to Nazism

August 26, 2026 15:30
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Gary Lineker attends the NTA's 2025 at The O2 Arena on September 10, 2025 in London (Getty Images)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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Gary Lineker has accused the BBC of “moving the goalposts” regarding what he was allowed to post on social media.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV festival, the former England footballer and ex-presenter of the BBC’s Match of the Day claimed he had been permitted to express what he termed his “humanitarian” views for two decades whilst working for the broadcaster, on the basis of his status as a sports journalist.

However, Lineker claimed that the BBC extended its political impartiality rules in 2019, which had previously only applied to staff who worked in news and current affairs, to “everyone”.

He noted that he had complained to the BBC director-general that the impartiality clause “wasn’t in my contract” but promised to be “cautious” before carrying on with his posting and sharing of refugee and humanitarian issues.

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Topics:

Gary Lineker

BBC

Edinburgh Fringe

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