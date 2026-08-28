Four plead guilty over Golders Green Hatzola ambulance arson

Three of the defendants were said to have set fire to the fully stocked vehicles, while a fourth waited in a blue Toyota Avensis.

The resulting blaze caused gas canisters inside the ambulances to explode, and nearby flats and a synagogue were also damaged by the fire.

On his arrest on April 1, Ali threw his mobile phone out of the window, the court has previously been told.

The defendant, then aged 17, had been in contact with another individual in February with a view to buying a blue Toyota Avensis and had done research online about how much ambulances cost.

The prosecution had alleged Ali went on to source the Toyota that was used in the attack, with WhatsApp messages between him and a co-defendant relating to the purchase.

The ambulances belonged to Hatzola and were said to cost between £240,000 and £250,000 each.

Prosecutors have said they believe the incident was a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

Four electrical charging stations and cables costing approximately £5,000 each were also damaged during the incident.

According to the charge, the defendants destroyed four ambulances valued at more than £5,000 belonging to the Hatzola charity.

It was further alleged that the defendants had intended to destroy or damage the property or were “reckless” as to whether it would be destroyed and life endangered.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb ordered pre-sentence reports for Iqbal and Khan, from Leyton, east London, Atshatshi, from Dagenham, east London, and Ali, of dual British-Pakistani nationality, from Walthamstow.

Remanding them in custody, the senior judge said their sentencing would take place in the spring of 2027 at the conclusion of a separate trial.

At the same hearing, a fifth defendant, Subhan Ahmed, 18, from Walthamstow, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender.

Ahmed, who is alleged to have helped to get rid of the car used in the attack, will go on trial at the Old Bailey on January 27 next year.