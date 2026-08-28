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Four plead guilty over Golders Green Hatzola ambulance arson

Prosecutors alleged the attack was targeted against the Jewish community and caused £1 million in damage

August 28, 2026 14:48
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The scene after four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue, on March 23, 2026, in the Golders Green area of London (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Four men have pleaded guilty to destroying four Jewish community ambulances in an arson attack causing £1 million of damage.

On Friday, Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, and Saif Ali, both aged 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of destroying or damaging property being reckless whether life would be endangered.

Atshatshi, Khan and Iqbal entered their pleas by video link from Wandsworth and Pentonville jails with Ali in the dock of the Old Bailey.

The charge relates to the attack on ambulances in Golders Green, north London, in the early hours of March 23.

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Topics:

Hatzola ambulance attack

Golders Green

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