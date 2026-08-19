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Former attorney general says BBC’s ‘Moneybags Rothschild’ decision ‘irrational and judicially reviewable’

Sir Michael Ellis and Lord Wolfson condemn the ruling on the phrase, which was used in an episode of Gardeners’ Question Time

August 19, 2026 14:39
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BBC Radio 4's Bunny Guinness used the phrase 'Moneybags Rothschild' in an episode of Gardeners' Question Time (Photo: YouTube)

By

Jane Prinsley

1 min read
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A former attorney general has said the BBC’s decision that the term “Moneybags Rothschild” was not antisemitic was “irrational and judicially reviewable”.

The JC revealed that the corporation’s highest complaints authority, the Editorial Complaints Unit, concluded that the reference to the Jewish banking dynasty – made by horticulturalist Bunny Guinness during a February edition of the Radio 4 programme Gardeners’ Question Timewas not antisemitic.

The ruling followed a lengthy complaints process after a Jewish listener from the east of England had her initial complaint rejected by the BBC.

Now Sir Michael Ellis, the former Conservative MP for Northampton North and former attorney general, has told the JC that the BBC’s decision could be challenged through judicial review.

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Topics:

BBC

Ofcom

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