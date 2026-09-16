Families of former hostages urge Burnham to follow through on Starmer’s pledge to sanction Hamas members

Families of former Gaza hostages have submitted a letter to Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging his government to do more to weaken Hamas.
A similar letter calling for the same measures was submitted to Number 10 exactly one year ago.
Requests included a move by Britain to widen sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
A day after the original letter was sent, the families met then-PM Keir Starmer. He told them he would “do everything to keep alive the memory of those who were killed and to bring the hostages home” and sanction Hamas members.
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