Families of former hostages urge Burnham to follow through on Starmer’s pledge to sanction Hamas members

Families of former Gaza hostages have submitted a letter to Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging his government to do more to weaken Hamas.

A similar letter calling for the same measures was submitted to Number 10 exactly one year ago.

Requests included a move by Britain to widen sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

A day after the original letter was sent, the families met then-PM Keir Starmer. He told them he would “do everything to keep alive the memory of those who were killed and to bring the hostages home” and sanction Hamas members.