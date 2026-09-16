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Families of former hostages urge Burnham to follow through on Starmer’s pledge to sanction Hamas members

Starmer had vowed to ‘do everything to keep alive the memory of those who were killed and bring the hostages home’

September 16, 2026 09:57
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Families of former Gaza hostages have submitted a letter to Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging his government to do more to weaken Hamas.

A similar letter calling for the same measures was submitted to Number 10 exactly one year ago.

Requests included a move by Britain to widen sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

A day after the original letter was sent, the families met then-PM Keir Starmer. He told them he would “do everything to keep alive the memory of those who were killed and to bring the hostages home” and sanction Hamas members.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Sir Keir Starmer

Hostages

Hamas

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