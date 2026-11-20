Essghir is charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK, relating to an alleged “reconnaissance” mission on August 22.

During the court hearing, the defendants confirmed their identities and lawyers acting on their behalf indicated they would deny the charges against them.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a four-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court from November 22 next year before a High Court judge with a plea and case management hearing on April 16.

Outlining the alleged offences, prosecutor Julia Faure Walker said both defendants were in contact with a person named Ali abroad who was acting “in the interests” of Iran.

On September 27, Essghir was allegedly among a group of five men who drove the vans loaded with petrol to RAF Fairford.

One of the men called police in the early hours after the organiser warned a bomb was in the vans and told those present to run away, the court heard.

Police attended and located three white vans, but no explosives or improvised explosives were found.

Prosecutors allege that Abdulkarim aided Ali, buying equipment for the mission and receiving multiple payments from him totalling around £70,000.

Essghir was among those arrested near the Fairford base on September 27, before he was re-arrested on October 20.

But the charge Essghir faces relates to alleged filming of the perimeter of RAF Fairford on August 22 at the request of Ali.

RAF Fairford is used by the United States Air Force (USAF), and heavy bombers arrived there in March following permission being granted for “defensive operations” in Iran.

Essghir, of Notting Hill, west London, appeared in court from Wandsworth jail in south London, and was remanded into custody.

Abdulkarim, of Westminster, west London, was granted continued bail.