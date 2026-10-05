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Failed asylum seeker jailed for life after trying to break into London’s Israeli embassy to launch knife attack

Abdullah Albadri, who was born in Kuwait, jumped onto a fence and was tackled by armed police at the embassy in Kensington in April 2025

October 5, 2026 14:16
embassy.jpg
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Kuwait-born Abdullah Albadri (Photo Metropolitan Police/PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A failed asylum seeker who tried to break into London’s Israeli embassy to launch a knife attack has been jailed for life.

Kuwait-born Abdullah Albadri, 34, was tackled by armed police after he jumped onto a fence at the embassy in Kensington, west London, armed with two 4in knives in April last year.

Wearing a keffiyeh wrapped around his head and sunglasses, he had tried to get into the grounds to “exact revenge” for the killing of children in Gaza, the Old Bailey heard.

Police grabbed Albadri as he tried to scale a metal fence outside the Israeli embassy in London (Photo-Metropolitan Police)Police grabbed Albadri as he tried to scale a metal fence outside the Israeli embassy in London (Photo-Metropolitan Police)[Missing Credit]

On Monday, Mrs Justice Lambert KC sentenced Albadri to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years.

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Topics:

Israeli embassy

Israel

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