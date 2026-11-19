Further searches found 10 Airsoft smoke grenades and five boxes of ‘flashbang’ pyrotechnics, as well as handwritten plans to set up a militant pro-Palestine group which detailed various types of action to be taken against police officers.

Police found other publications useful to people preparing acts of terrorism.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Arthurson imposed a nine-year sentence, with the 22-year-old ordered to spend four and a half years of this in custody.

Lord Arthurson noted that Grant’s notes contained “plans for a new pro-Palestinian militant organisation utilising a cell structure, listing among other matters ‘weapons for street fighting’”.

It also described a campaign of attacks against police targets and British Army recruitment centres.

The judge said: “It goes without saying that had your plans been realised, the potential consequences could have been catastrophic.”

Lord Arthurson noted Grant’s guilty plea and that he had co-operated with the authorities investigating him.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “The material and plans that Sean Grant had were not only dangerous to local police officers, but also presented a risk to the general public in the hands of someone willing to put this information into action.

“We see a range of ideologies in counter terrorism work and this is one example.

“This case also shows the challenges of the online space where such material can be easily accessed.”

Procurator Fiscal Sineidin Corrins of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “Sean Grant revelled in being a propagandist for an extremist ideology, which exists for a malign purpose, and invited others to support those views.

“COPFS has a duty to keep the people of Scotland safe from harm and, working with police and other agencies, we are committed to ensuring that those involved in committing offences under terrorism legislation are brought to justice.

“There is no place for terrorism-based offending in Scotland.”