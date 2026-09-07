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Exeter student received torrent of antisemitic abuse over Holocaust education role, despite not being Jewish

Amberley Thay, a regional ambassador for the Holocaust Educational Trust, claimed other students labelled her a ‘baby killer’ and ‘Mossad agent’ over her campaign work

September 7, 2026 12:19
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Amberley Thay (R) with Holocaust survivor Annick Lever at an HET event (Instagram/AmberleyThay)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A student at the University of Exeter has alleged that she was subjected to a torrent of antisemitic abuse on campus, despite not being Jewish, simply due to her work with a Holocaust education charity.

Amberley Thay, 20, a third-year history student who works as a regional ambassador for the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET), claimed to have been labelled a “mouthpiece for Israel” thanks to her advocacy for more comprehensive teaching about the Shoah.

She has been involved with the charity for four years, first engaging with it during a visit to Auschwitz as part of its Lessons from Auschwitz project.

However, once she arrived at university, she was stunned by the hostile reaction to her work, with fellow students allegedly dubbing her a “baby killer” and accusing her of being a “Mossad agent”.

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Topics:

Universities

Antisemitism on campus

Holocaust Educational Trust

Holocaust education

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