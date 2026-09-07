Exeter student received torrent of antisemitic abuse over Holocaust education role, despite not being Jewish

HET Ambassador Amberley Thay shares in today’s @Telegraph the antisemitic abuse she has faced for her work in Holocaust education.



We are proud to stand with Amberley and the thousands of young Ambassadors determined to challenge antisemitism.https://t.co/myPVcQq6B1 — H.E.T. (@HolocaustUK) September 5, 2026

Recounting one particularly distressing conversation with a friend, Thay told the Telegraph: “She had disappeared to the toilets for ages and when she finally came back she looked at me and said: ‘I can’t believe you. Some girl in the toilets told me that you support the killing of children. She told me not to be friends with you.’ I just stood there, shocked.

“People just started making all these offhand antisemitic comments to me all the time.

“For example, one of the clubs in Exeter offers this promotion whereby if you collect their branded cups from the street and hand them in, you can get free drinks.

“One time, I found a cup in the gutter and went to collect it so I could get my drink, and one of my friends just went: ‘Oh that’s a very Jewish thing to do’.

“I’ve been called a mouthpiece for Israel and an agent for Mossad because I work in Holocaust education.”

Following another incident on a night out, she recalled thinking: “Why am I being harassed on a night out over my volunteering work?”

She added that she had asked Jewish friends whether she should report the antisemitism directed at her, regardless of the fact that she is not Jewish, “but they say there is no point because nothing will be done”.

The university said it was not aware of Thay’s experience and encouraged students to report any instances of antisemitism from within the university community.

“I don’t think that there is enough Holocaust education in British schools,” Thay went on.

“I’ve heard people say that it wasn’t actually six million [Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust], it was only like 250,000 or whatever, because they’ve seen that online.

“And they don’t actually understand that what they’re saying is harmful and wrong.”

HET Chief Executive Karen Pollock CBE said: “The sad reality is that Amberley’s experience is not unique.

“We are operating in a climate where young people can face abuse simply for commemorating the Holocaust and standing up against antisemitism.

“That makes our work more important and more urgent than ever before, and it is why I am incredibly proud of Amberley and the thousands of young HET ambassadors who, having seen with their own eyes where hatred can lead, are determined to challenge antisemitism wherever they encounter it.”

A University of Exeter spokesperson said: “We are unaware of this incident, and we encourage both students and staff to report any matters of this nature to us.

“We are committed to eradicating any instances of discrimination, including antisemitism, and we investigate all incidents reported to us.

“We have been working actively with our Jewish staff and student collectives to ensure that there is awareness of our support and report pathways.”