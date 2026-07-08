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Exclusive: Jewish police who face baying anti-Israel activists reveal reality of the job

Speaking anonymously to the JC, officers share their experiences in a surprisingly reassuring picture of life inside the thin blue line

July 8, 2026 14:49
GettyImages-461670422.jpg
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Jewish men walk along the street in the Stamford Hill area on January 17, 2015 in London, England. Police have announced they will increase patrols in areas with large Jewish communities such as London and Manchester in response to last week's Paris attacks. The safety of other minority communities, including Muslims, and the protection of police officers deliberately targeted by extremists, is also being reviewed. Stamford Hill is a predominantly a Hasidic Jewish community with only New York City having a larger population of Hasidic Jews outside Israel. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

6 min read
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“I got into policing because I’m not a nebbish Jew. I never liked the idea of being a ‘heads down’, ‘please don’t hurt us’, you know like ‘don’t cause a fuss’ kind of people.”

Now in his late thirties, David (not his real name) is looking back to his decision to join the force in one of Britain’s biggest cities.

He’s one of a number of Jewish officers the JC has spoken to on an anonymous basis over the past few months to reveal the experience and the challenges they face every day.

What’s emerged is a compelling picture of the men and women from within the community who the public will see as just another ordinary member of the force.

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Topics:

Police

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