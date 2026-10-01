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Esther Rantzen remembered for reuniting Kindertransport refugees with rescuer

In 1988, the That’s Life! presenter reunited Sir Nicholas Winton, dubbed the ‘British Oskar Schindler’ with some of the 669 children whose lives he saved

October 1, 2026 11:19
Rantzen.jpg
Dame Esther Rantzen arrives to attend a service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of late British singer Dame Vera Lynn at Westminster Abbey on March 21, 2022 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) has hailed the late Dame Esther Rantzen for the “remarkable role” she played in bringing humanitarian Sir Nicholas Winton together with refugees he evacuated from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia.

The That’s Life! presenter, who died aged 86 on Wednesday, welcomed Winton onto the show to reunite him with some of the 669 mostly Jewish children whose lives he saved.

In a statement, the AJR said Dame Esther holds “a special place in the hearts” of many of its members.

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Topics:

Esther Rantzen

Kindertransport

Sir Nicholas Winton

Second World War

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