It will be available on BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and YouTube, although the BBC has yet to reveal further details.

Reflecting on her time at Radio 4, Barnett said: “For the last nearly six years, it’s been incredible to talk to the mighty Radio 4 listeners.

“Having proudly hosted Woman’s Hour and now the Today programme, I’ve had the rare pleasure of hosting nearly every hour of the morning on this truly unique and special radio network.”

Reassuring audiences that she was not leaving the corporation altogether, she added: “It’s not goodbye to the BBC audience I value so greatly because I have something else for them that I hope will add something meaningful and entertaining to their lives.

“Over the last nine months, we have been creating a bold new BBC show which will launch at the start of 2027. Watch this space and look ready. I am.”

Rebecca Keating, editor of Today, praised Barnett’s contribution to the programme, highlighting her ability to bring personal stories to a national audience.

“Emma has brought enormous energy to Today and a keen focus on our listeners,” she said.

“She has a track record of telling stories of personal hardship that influence public debate but is also equally at home interviewing British icons like Dame Judi Dench.”

Keating also paid tribute to Barnett's presence behind the scenes, adding: “We will miss her generous tea making and wish her every success in her new venture.”

Radio 4 Controller Mohit Bakaya also welcomed Barnett's decision to remain at the BBC. He said he was “delighted she’s staying with the BBC”, adding that he looked forward to her new programme.

John McAndrew, BBC News director of programmes, described Barnett as a “terrific” Today presenter, praising the “tenacity, flair and energy” she brought to the role. He also expressed his pleasure that she would continue her journalism across the corporation's platforms.

Before joining Today, Barnett presented Woman’s Hour from 2021, having previously established herself as a prominent voice on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Her weekday programme on Radio 5 Live became known for its distinctive mix of current affairs, interviews and conversations with listeners. She developed a presenting style that was praised for combining serious journalism with a more personal and conversational approach.

She joined Today in 2024, becoming part of the rotating team responsible for one of the BBC’s most influential news programmes.

Earlier this year, she took some time away from the programme for treatment for endometriosis, a condition which left her dealing with chronic pain.

She later revealed that she had undergone a hysterectomy to alleviate her symptoms.

Her exit will leave the BBC facing another decision over the future shape of its breakfast programme. Following Rajan’s departure in September, BBC bosses had already opted against recruiting a direct replacement, instead reducing the size of the regular presenting team as part of wider cost-cutting measures.

The remaining line-up includes Nick Robinson, Justin Webb and Anna Foster, alongside a rotating group of guest presenters.

Among those understood to be potential candidates to replace Barnett are Katie Razzall, the BBC’s culture and media editor, and Katya Adler, its Europe editor. Both have previously appeared on Today, with Razzall also presenting Radio 4’s The Media Show.

External candidates reportedly include ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham and Sky News’s Sophy Ridge.

Today remains one of the corporation’s most attractive programmes, with more than five million listeners each week.

Barnett’s final edition of Today will air on Wednesday, from 6am to 9am on BBC Radio 4, marking the end of her two-year stint on the programme