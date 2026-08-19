Become a Member
UK

Emma Barnett reveals she underwent hysterectomy to relieve endometriosis before Today return

The presenter said her symptoms became ‘really bad’ during the final weeks of filming her BBC Two documentary about the agonising condition

August 19, 2026 14:46
Copy of Emma Barnett.jpg
Emma Barnett attends the British Podcast Awards at Indigo at The O2 Arena, October 02, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Today presenter Emma Barnett has returned to the flagship Radio 4 programme and revealed she underwent the hysterectomy she “never wanted” to treat her endometriosis, leaving her in hospital recovering from the five-hour operation when her BBC documentary about the agonising condition aired.

Barnett, who is Jewish, disclosed the surgery in a Substack post published on Tuesday, as she prepared to return to presenting the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday.

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere in the body. This can then break down and bleed as part of the menstrual cycle, often causing severe pain, fatigue and other symptoms. There is currently no cure.

Barnett, 41, said her symptoms became significantly worse during the final two weeks of filming Fighting Endometriosis, which aired on BBC Two in June. She said she ended up in hospital on the night of the broadcast, connected to drips and unable to watch more than the final 10 minutes of the programme.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Emma Barnett

BBC

Documentaries

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper