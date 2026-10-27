Counter terror chief defends decision to bail RAF Fairford ‘plot’ suspects

In an update on Tuesday, Mr Taylor told reporters outside Scotland Yard: “For the public, this incident was defined by images of three vans being stopped and searched by armed police officers, and the arrest of five men at scene.

“The subsequent release of those five men on police bail sparked significant questions and speculation about the investigation, and why that was the case.

“We know that decisions made during our investigations can sometimes appear illogical to those on the outside, but I want to make it very clear that there will always be a good reason or rationale behind them.”

He added: “In this case, this decision-making has led to swifter progress, better evidence and ultimately us securing the charges.

“In sensitive investigations like this, it can take time to convert intelligence into evidence.”

The senior officer said those involved in suspected plots like the one at RAF Fairford might not be aware of the wider plan.

It is understood that one of the suspects called police from the scene.

Mr Taylor said: “Our investigations involving proxies take time to establish what those individuals knew about the ambition behind the tasking.

“Sometimes individuals can have no knowledge at all, or even partial knowledge of what they’re being asked to do on behalf of common states. Sometimes they have full knowledge. Not a theoretical threat.”

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, of London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Tuesday charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act 2023.

He will appear alongside Nouman Essghir, 24, also of London, who is charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK at RAF Fairford on August 22, weeks before he was arrested at the scene near the Gloucestershire base alongside four other men on September 27.

A 25-year-old dual UK/Iranian national, who was also arrested on October 20 on suspicion of aiding Iran’s intelligence service, has been released without charge but remains on police bail after being arrested on October 1 on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

Five other men arrested during the investigation remain on police bail.