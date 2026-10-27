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Counter terror chief defends decision to bail RAF Fairford ‘plot’ suspects

Two British nationals have now been charged and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today

October 27, 2026 15:15
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Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor (L), head of Counter Terrorism Policing, speaks to the media outside New Scotland Yard in London on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Jessica HOWARD-JOHNSTON / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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The head of national counter terrorism policing has defended the decision to bail five people over the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford.

While the move may have appeared “illogical” to the public, it ultimately led to two British nationals being charged with national security offences, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said.

The decision to bail the five suspects on September 28 was widely questioned, including by US President Donald Trump, who said: “I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that.”

Three suspicious vans carrying petrol were found near the US-used base on September 27 and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) believes Iran’s intelligence services are behind the plot.

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Topics:

RAF Fairford

Police

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