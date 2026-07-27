Chief Rabbi tells Archbishop of Canterbury that Kairos ‘genocide’ document has caused ‘deep pain’

“I shared with her the deep pain felt by many in the Jewish community on account of the Synod's most deplorable decision, and emphasised the need for the Church to seek ways to repair the damage that has been caused to Christian-Jewish relations.”

I appreciated the opportunity to have a comprehensive discussion with the Archbishop of Canterbury about the decision of the Church of England General Synod to pass a resolution that hears the Kairos Palestine II document, and encourages the Church at all levels to engage with… https://t.co/2LfHLNH2ub pic.twitter.com/c46smLgd6v — Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) July 24, 2026

The archbishop put out a statement after the meeting saying she was “deeply saddened by the hurt and distress that so many in the Jewish community are feeling”, and acknowledged “the profound connection” Jews have to the State of Israel.

She said: “I was grateful to welcome Chief Rabbi Mirvis to Lambeth Palace today, and for our honest conversation about events of the past few weeks.

“Following the recent General Synod motion, I am deeply saddened by the hurt and distress that so many in the Jewish community are feeling.

“I took the opportunity to say that both I and the Church of England recognise the profound connection that the Jewish people have to the State of Israel.

“Every person – Christian, Jewish and Muslim; Palestinian and Israeli – deserves to live in safety, dignity and peace. I continue to pray for and support our Palestinian Christian sisters and brothers.

“The terrible violence, destruction and suffering in the Middle East have been deeply felt in this country by everyone who is connected to Israel and Palestine – whether by faith, family or heritage. It has become harder to hear one another, but it has never been more important that we do.

“The Church of England’s vocation is to value and protect every faith in our shared national life, including the Jewish community who are an integral and essential part of our society. It is my duty and privilege to extend the hand of friendship and partnership to every faith community.

“I will always stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in this country, and I pray for their protection in such a time of fragility and fear.

I was grateful to welcome @ChiefRabbi Mirvis to Lambeth Palace today, and for our honest conversation about events of the past few weeks. Following the recent General Synod motion, I am deeply saddened by the hurt and distress that so many in the Jewish community are feeling.



I… pic.twitter.com/qNxXmQCwuE — Archbishop of Canterbury (@ArchbishopSarah) July 24, 2026

“My prayer is that these challenging weeks for Christian-Jewish relations give us renewed urgency to work together for deeper understanding and dialogue in this country, and for the justice and peace that Israelis and Palestinians deserve.”

Following the Synod vote, Chief Rabbi Mirvis described the decision as “shameful” and “a sad day for Jewish-Christian relations”.

He said the document was “full of falsehood, which openly rejects dialogue, uses extreme rhetoric to challenge the very existence of Israel and objects to existing peace agreements in the region.”

Though it “poses” as a route to understanding, he said, it was in fact “an egregious barrier to it”.

The document also drew fierce criticism from other Jewish leaders, including Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg, who described it as "highly problematic", and Masorti Judaism's senior Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, who said the Synod's response to Jewish concerns had been "inadequate".