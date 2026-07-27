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Chief Rabbi tells Archbishop of Canterbury that Kairos ‘genocide’ document has caused ‘deep pain’

Sir Ephraim Mirvis urges the Church of England to ‘repair the damage’ done to Christian-Jewish relations

July 27, 2026 15:31
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis meets with Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally, July 24, 2026 (Credit: X)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has met the Archbishop of Canterbury and told her of the “deep pain” felt by many in the Jewish community over the Church of England's decision to encourage engagement with a document that accuses Israel of genocide.

The meeting at Lambeth Palace on Friday followed widespread criticism from senior Jewish leaders of the General Synod's move earlier this month to “hear” the Kairos II document, and urge that it be discussed across the Church.

Kairos II describes Israel's military campaign in Gaza as a “genocidal war”, and characterises the Jewish state as a “colonial enterprise built on racism”.

Following the meeting with Archbishop Sarah Mullally, Sir Ephraim Mirvis said in a statement: “I appreciated the opportunity to have a comprehensive discussion with the Archbishop of Canterbury about the decision of the Church of England General Synod to pass a resolution that hears the Kairos Palelstine II document, and encourages the Church at all levels to engage with it, despite the alarming and appalling elements within the document.

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Topics:

Church of England

Archbishop of Canterbury

Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally

Jewish-Christian relations

Israel

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