Chief Rabbi issues memorial prayer for Heaton Park victims

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has composed a memorial prayer for the two victims who died in last year’s attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester on Yom Kippur.

Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby lost their lives defending the synagogue from Jihad Al-Shamie, who was eventually shot dead by police after ramming it in a car and then striking out with a knife.

The prayer, to be recited during Yizkor, the memorial service on Yom Kippur on Monday, honours the two men “whose lives were cruelly taken on the holiest day of the year”.

It asks divine protection for those praying in synagogue and asks for “wisdom and courage” for “those who safeguard our communities”, concluding with a request to “bring peace and strength to our communities, peace and security to the state of Israel and tranquillity for all the inhabitants of the earth”.