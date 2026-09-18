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Chief Rabbi issues memorial prayer for Heaton Park victims

Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz will be remembered on the first anniversary of the Yom Kippur attack

September 18, 2026 17:18
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Congregants of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation comfort each other in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on Yom Kippur (Photo: Getty)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has composed a memorial prayer for the two victims who died in last year’s attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in Manchester on Yom Kippur.

Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby lost their lives defending the synagogue from Jihad Al-Shamie, who was eventually shot dead by police after ramming it in a car and then striking out with a knife.

The prayer, to be recited during Yizkor, the memorial service on Yom Kippur on Monday, honours the two men “whose lives were cruelly taken on the holiest day of the year”.

It asks divine protection for those praying in synagogue and asks for “wisdom and courage” for “those who safeguard our communities”, concluding with a request to “bring peace and strength to our communities, peace and security to the state of Israel and tranquillity for all the inhabitants of the earth”.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Prayer

Yom Kippur

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