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Charges dropped against pro-Palestine activists accused of intimidating jurors

Prosecutors indicated at a hearing earlier this month that, in their opinion, there was no ‘realistic prospect of conviction’

September 17, 2026 10:50
Copy of PalActionWoolwich.jpg
(Illustrative) Protesters hold placards outside Woolwich Crown Court in support of six Palestine Action activists on November 17, 2025. There is no suggestion that the individuals pictured engaged in any wrongdoing (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Charges against six activists who were accused of “intimidating” jurors during a Palestine Action criminal trial have been abandoned.

Jennifer Moy, 55, Susan Hampton, 70, Claire Marris, 63, Richard Warren, 68, Adrian Cadbury, 38, and Moshe Dixon, 25, were all accused of obstructing or disrupting jurors during a protest outside Woolwich Crown Court in April.

It was alleged that they refused to comply with public order instructions issued by the Metropolitan Police, “trespassed” onto court land, and “displayed signage and chanting which intimidated and deterred the jurors of the ongoing trial”.

The charges stemmed from April 29, when supporters had gathered outside the south-east London court during the trial of Palestine Action activists who were accused over a raid on an Israeli defence contractor’s UK factory.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Pro-Palestine protests

Palestine Action

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