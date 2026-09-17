Charges dropped against pro-Palestine activists accused of intimidating jurors

All six denied charges of obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity and of being a public assembly participant failing to comply with a condition at a hearing in June, and were due to appear again in court on Thursday.

But the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the charges, in a decision which court records show was rubber-stamped at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

At a hearing last month, prosecutor Robert Simpson indicated that the CPS had taken a provisional view that there “isn’t a realistic prospect of conviction” in this case.

The court heard that no evidence had been put forward to support the proposition that the defendants were actually on private land.

The Metropolitan Police were given until the end of August to deliver more evidence to support the criminal charges.

The defendants were on unconditional bail during the criminal proceedings.

At the trial in Woolwich, Palestine Action activists Charlotte Head, 30, Samuel Corner, 24, Leona Kamio, 31, and Fatema Rajwani, 22, were convicted of criminal damage over a raid at the Elbit Systems factory near Bristol in August 2024.

The case was marked by regular protests by supporters outside the courthouse, with the demonstrations often spilling out onto the road because of the number of people taking part.

The convicted defendants are mounting an appeal against their sentences, after they were jailed for a crime that the judge concluded had a “terrorist connection”.

The CPS has been contacted for comment on the abandoned prosecution over the April 29 demonstration.