Charges dropped against pro-Palestine activists accused of intimidating jurors

Charges against six activists who were accused of “intimidating” jurors during a Palestine Action criminal trial have been abandoned.
Jennifer Moy, 55, Susan Hampton, 70, Claire Marris, 63, Richard Warren, 68, Adrian Cadbury, 38, and Moshe Dixon, 25, were all accused of obstructing or disrupting jurors during a protest outside Woolwich Crown Court in April.
It was alleged that they refused to comply with public order instructions issued by the Metropolitan Police, “trespassed” onto court land, and “displayed signage and chanting which intimidated and deterred the jurors of the ongoing trial”.
The charges stemmed from April 29, when supporters had gathered outside the south-east London court during the trial of Palestine Action activists who were accused over a raid on an Israeli defence contractor’s UK factory.
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