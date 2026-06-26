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Challah rolls rise to the occasion at UK’s new gluten-free Jewish bakery

Anne Iarchy’s Little Home Baker in north London caters to coeliiac disease needs with delicious breads, biscuits and cakes that everyone can enjoy

June 26, 2026 10:35
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Gluten-free challah rolls from Little Home Baker

By

Alma Green

3 min read

Connoisseurs of challah are in for a delight when they buy from Anne Iarchy’s bakery in north London.

But it’s not just the quality that distinguishes Little Home Baker, as every loaf is entirely gluten-free.

The Finchley-based micro-bakery and baking school provides community workshops as well as serving up its award-winning challah rolls – with options of sesame and poppyseeds – along with sourdough bread, cookies, cakes and even focaccia, all entirely gluten-free. Customers order online from the menu on Instagram.

Getting challah perfectly right took painstaking experimentation and research. She selected the most successful aspects of existing gluten-free recipes and then applied her own baking expertise.

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Topics:

Food

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