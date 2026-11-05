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Celebrity hair stylist and de-frizz pioneer John Frieda dies aged 75

Frieda is credited with creating Frizz Ease, as well as Joanna Lumley’s iconic ‘Purdey’ haircut

November 5, 2026 14:25
Frieda.jpg
John Frieda attends a memorial service for Vidal Sassoon at St Paul's Cathedral on October 12, 2012 (Getty Images)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

2 min read
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John Frieda, the British Celebrity hairdresser whose Frizz Ease product became an international beauty phenomenon, has died aged 75.

His death on Tuesday was announced by his London salon in a statement shared on social media the following day.

The statement described him as an icon of the hair industry and paid tribute to his contributions to the careers of the stylists he trained and mentored.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of John Frieda, the visionary hairdresser whose name our brand proudly carries,” the statement read.

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Topics:

Fashion

Death

Jewish celebrities

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