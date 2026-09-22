Burnham pledges to ‘stand with’ British Jews in Yom Kippur message

“I will ensure this government stands with the Jewish community, confronts antisemitism wherever it appears, and ensures that those who seek to spread hatred and division never succeed.”

Burnham also paid tribute to those who confronted the attacker during the assault, saying their actions had helped prevent further loss of life.

“Their courage is why more families went home that day,” he said.

And he remembered Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, who were killed during what he described as a “vile antisemitic terror attack at the door of their own synagogue, defending the people praying inside”.

“Today is also about the values that endured after the attack: courage, solidarity and community,” he went on.

“Because the other thing I saw last year was Manchester at its best.

“Neighbours turning up. Faith leaders holding one another up. A whole country saying the same thing at once.

“Heaton Park has lived by a simple idea since that day: to remember is to do good."

But the prime minister also acknowledged that the passage of time had not necessarily eased the sense of vulnerability created by the violence.

“For many Jewish people in Manchester and across the UK, the fear and anxiety caused by that attack have not simply faded with time,” he added.

“As Jewish communities mark Yom Kippur, may the memories of those we lost be a blessing,” he concluded. “And may this day bring reflection, strength, and hope for the year ahead.”