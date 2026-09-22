Burnham pledges to ‘stand with’ British Jews in Yom Kippur message

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged his “unwavering” support for Manchester’s Jewish community in his Yom Kippur message.
Reflecting on the Heaton Park terror attack last Yom Kippur, at the time of which he was mayor of Greater Manchester, he wrote for the Manchester Evening News: “I felt first-hand the anxiety in the Jewish community and the very real threat they live with. That has stayed with me.”
He said the attack had reinforced the need for a clear commitment to protecting Jewish people and confronting antisemitism.
“No one should ever feel afraid to worship, to celebrate their faith, or to take part in British life. That is why our commitment must be clear and unwavering.
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