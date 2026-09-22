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Burnham pledges to ‘stand with’ British Jews in Yom Kippur message

The prime minister promised a ‘clear commitment to protecting Jewish people and confronting antisemitism’

September 22, 2026 13:57
Andy Burnham.jpg
Prime Minister Andy Burnham gives a speech during a reception at 10 Downing Street to recognise the contribution of organisations and volunteers who supported communities across the UK this summer, including through the recent heatwaves, wildfires and other emergencies, on September 21, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged his “unwavering” support for Manchester’s Jewish community in his Yom Kippur message.

Reflecting on the Heaton Park terror attack last Yom Kippur, at the time of which he was mayor of Greater Manchester, he wrote for the Manchester Evening News: “I felt first-hand the anxiety in the Jewish community and the very real threat they live with. That has stayed with me.”

He said the attack had reinforced the need for a clear commitment to protecting Jewish people and confronting antisemitism.

“No one should ever feel afraid to worship, to celebrate their faith, or to take part in British life. That is why our commitment must be clear and unwavering.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Heaton park synagogue attack

Yom Kippur

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