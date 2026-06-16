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Brooklyn Beckham ‘mocks family feud’ in video for delivery firm

Posh & Becks’ son, who’s married to Nicola Peltz, says he’s watching World Cup at home as dad David gets VIP treatment at tournament

June 16, 2026 14:07
Brooklyn.png
(Brooklyn Beckham Instagram)

By

Mark Wood

4 min read

Brooklyn Beckham has reignited the bitter feud with his family by appearing to make fun of the row in a lucrative new advert.

The 27-year-old, who has severed ties with dad David, mum Victoria, and his siblings, has linked up with food delivery company DoorDash for a short promotional video for the World Cup.

Sitting on a couch, Brooklyn says to the camera: "You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

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Topics:

David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham

World Cup 2026

World Cup

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