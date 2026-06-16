Brooklyn Beckham ‘mocks family feud’ in video for delivery firm

He then gives a small chuckle and adds: "It's a long story", before getting up and throwing a stack of football tickets on to a coffee table.

On the table are some unopened letters and a smart-looking watch, believed to be a £250,000 designer timepiece gifted to Brooklyn by his dad.

It’s possible the Brooklyn was also taking the mickey out of himself in the video.

As well as the match tickets and Patek Philippe watch, there was a burnt pizza on a baking tray, and a camera on the table.

These are believed to be references to Brooklyn’s pursuits as a chef and professional photographer, which have been widely derided on social media.

The clip ends with a cryptic message on screen reading: "It's complicated. More soon.”

The official DoorDash Instagram account wrote beneath the post, "We have a guess on why you're watching from home..."

Brooklyn is married to Nicola Peltz, daughter of Jewish billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Victoria’s strained relationship with Nicola, 31, is believed to be at the heart of the long running bust-up.

David Beckham, who won 115 England caps and played for his country at three World Cups, joined close pal Tom Cruise in the stands at USA’s opening game of the 2026 tournament in Los Angeles.

In a lengthy statement on social media in January, Brooklyn accused fashion designer Victoria of pulling out of making Nicola’s wedding dress at the “11th hour”.

He also claimed his parents were trying to get him to "sign away the rights to his name", and said that his mum called him "evil" over wedding table layouts.

He added: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

A day after Brooklyn’s statement on Instagram in January, David said chil­dren are “allowed to make mis­takes” on social media.

Speak­ing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, he said: “I’ve always spoken about social media and the power of social media for the good and for the bad.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days.

“It can be dan­ger­ous, but what I’ve found per­son­ally, espe­cially with my kids as well. Use it for the right reas­ons.

“I’ve been able to use my plat­form and my fol­low­ing for Unicef and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for chil­dren.

“I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve tried to do the same with my chil­dren to edu­cate them. They make mis­takes.

"Chil­dren are allowed to make mis­takes. That’s how they learn.

“So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to some­times let them make those mis­takes as well.”

In April, former Spice Girl Victoria was asked about their relationship with Brooklyn in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

She didn’t refer to him by name but said: “I think that we've always - we love our children so much.”

She added: “We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be.

“And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

"And you know, that's all I really want to say about it.”

It has been reported that the Beckham family are “devastated” by Brooklyn’s latest apparent public jibe.

A source close to the family told The Sun: “To do an ad based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke when his family is devastated and sister and grandparents are inconsolable…

“It just seems a tad hypocritical from someone claiming to want peace and privacy and the trying to cash in on it all.

“He says he wants nothing to do with his family, but is now trading off them by using one of his footballing father’s legacies – the World Cup – as an advertising selling point.”

The promo video has received a mixed response with comments ranging from "clever" and "excellent humour" to "not cool" and a "shameful way to treat your family".

David and Victoria Beckham pose with sons Romeo (left) and Cruz, and daughter Harper, as David is honoured with a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 12. Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola were not at the ceremony. (Getty Images)

Getty Images

David received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Friday, and posed with Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

There was no sign of Brooklyn or Nicola.

Speak­ing on CNBC’s Squawk Box amid the fam­ily feud, Sir David said: “I’ve always spoken about social media and the power of social media for the good and for the bad.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days.

“It can be dan­ger­ous, but what I’ve found per­son­ally, espe­cially with my kids as well. Use it for the right reas­ons.

“I’ve been able to use my plat­form and my fol­low­ing for Unicef and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for chil­dren.

“I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve tried to do the same with my chil­dren to edu­cate them. They make mis­takes. Chil­dren are allowed to make mis­takes. That’s how they learn.

“So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to some­times let them make those mis­takes as well.”