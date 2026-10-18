British mother of two referred to counter-extremism programme over trip to Israel

She continued: “I said to them, ‘Look, I get that this is not something that people around here necessarily are interested in, but you know, this is something that’s important to me, and it is not illegal’.

“I just said that I had Jewish friends. I don’t know why, really, I felt the need to explain myself, but you do in that situation. It’s very intimidating.”

The Telegraph has since seen a police intelligence report, which, in part, said that Passmore “over-identified with the conflict between Israel and Palestine” and was “supportive of Israel to the point that she has travelled to Israel”.

The report also cited mental health issues (which Passmore said she doesn’t have) and said she was “vulnerable to negative influence”.

It also stated that there “is no CT [counter-terror] concern with an individual being supportive of Israel as a democracy and it would not be a CT concern for a person to travel there”.

Passmore filed a complaint after the visit and was paid a second visit by police and a superintendent, who, she recalled, wanted to reassure her they didn’t consider her a threat or an extremist.

A Counter Terrorism Policing North East spokesperson told the Telegraph: “All referrals are treated in the strictest confidence and will always prioritise the safety and welfare of those concerned.

“Where we are notified of concerns for a particular individual, specially trained officers will listen carefully to the concerns and offer any additional support that may be necessary.

“Receiving support is voluntary and may be used to protect someone who is considered vulnerable and to prevent a situation escalating into something more serious.”

Durham Police have been contacted by the JC.