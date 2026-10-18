British mother of two referred to counter-extremism programme over trip to Israel

A British mother of two has revealed how she was referred to Prevent, the government’s counter-extremism programme, due to her support for Israel.
Holly Passmore, 44, from County Durham, an influencer who campaigns against antisemitism, had returned from a press trip to the Jewish state in June, when, three weeks later, two officers from Durham Constabulary arrived at her door, following an anonymous referral to Prevent.
Passmore told the Telegraph: “They said it was a safeguarding matter [and said I] may be at risk of manipulation...They asked me what my links are to Israel, whether I planned on returning to Israel.
"They asked me why I was interested in ‘Jewish issues’ because County Durham it’s not a Jewish area. They even asked me if I’d ever been to Auschwitz, and I said, ‘yes’.”
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