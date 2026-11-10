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Downing Street insists British air bases are safe after US aircraft moved from RAF Mildenhall following ‘Iranian threat’

US President Trump had earlier said that the US-Israeli war with the Islamic Republic is ‘effectively over’

November 10, 2026 13:53
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US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm campaign rally at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on October 30, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Downing Street has insisted British air bases are safe and their security is a “top priority” after US aircraft were moved from RAF Mildenhall.

Several American refuelling tankers were diverted from the site to Germany and other locations in the wake of a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The exact nature of the threat is not known and remains under discussion among US officials, according to the newspaper.

Asked what contact had been made with the US about the safety of their planes, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As you know, the US is one of our top security partners.

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Topics:

Iran

Israel Iran War

RAF

Donald Trump

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