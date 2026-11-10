Downing Street insists British air bases are safe after US aircraft moved from RAF Mildenhall following ‘Iranian threat’

“We’re in constant communication with them, sharing intelligence and assessing threats together.

“Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”

The official added: “The protection of our bases, both in the UK and across the world, is a top priority.”

Asked whether the government maintained that British bases were safe, he said: “Yes.”

Number 10 pointed to a statement from the US saying that its planes “rotate between installations and operating locations for a variety of reasons including training and real-world requirements”.

A US European Command official said: “US military aircraft are hosted in accordance with access, basing, and overflight agreements with our Allies and partners.

“Due to operations security, we will not provide further information on movement of assets.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran was “effectively over” and that the US was “seeing positive momentum toward an end” to the conflict.

He wrote on Truth Social: “I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others, would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea. All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable!

“Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is “locked and loaded” and ready to go.

“At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely. Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats.

“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected. At the conclusion of this Military Engagement, the American People, and the World, will be far safer and more secure.”