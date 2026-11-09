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Britain’s first chess grandmaster was Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany, new research finds

The record was widely believed to be held by Tony Miles, but recently discovered records revealed that Jacques Mises achieved the feat two decades earlier

November 9, 2026 11:57
Jacques_Mieses_(monochrome).jpg
Jacques Mieses (JewishVirtualLibrary/Wikimedia)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Newly uncovered World Jewish Relief (WJR) records have revealed that a Jewish chess player who fled Nazi Germany became Britain’s first grandmaster, decades before the achievement was officially recognised.

Jacques Mieses, a celebrated German chess player and writer, was awarded the grandmaster title in 1950, 26 years before Tony Miles became the first British-born player to achieve it.

WJR’s archives show Mieses’ journey from Nazi Germany to Britain, revealing his place in chess history and life after persecution.

Born in Leipzig in 1865, Mieses had established himself as one of Germany’s leading chess figures, enjoying success as a professional player, author and chess columnist.

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Topics:

Chess

Nazis

Refugees

WJR

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