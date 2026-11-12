Brick Lane bagel bakery opening new branch in Borehamwood

“Brick Lane will always be the home, but Borehamwood is the next chapter,” she said.

White explained that the decision was driven by the opportunity to bring the bakery’s heritage to a town with a thriving Jewish community.

“Borehamwood has a rich Jewish community, and we want to bring our heritage to Borehamwood,” she said.

“The East End has a rich Jewish history. It’s changed, and we’ve changed with it.”

The new premises will offer a Jewish-style deli experience, with the family hoping to include seating so customers can enjoy their food inside.

There are also plans for a large window where visitors will be able to watch the bagel-making process, giving customers an insight into the traditional baking methods that have made the business famous.

White said the aim was to bring a sense of “old school Jewish nostalgia” to the town, recreating some of the familiar tastes and atmosphere associated with the original Brick Lane shop.

In an official statement, the Beigel Shop said: “For generations, the Beigel Shop has been a huge part of the East End experience.

“We’re really excited to bring a little piece of that history, nostalgia and those familiar tastes to the Wood.”

The bakery's history stretches back to 1855, when it became the first beigel bakery to open on Brick Lane, establishing itself as part of the area's historic Jewish food culture.

In 1987, brothers David and Aron took over the business, then known as Evering Bakery. David had already spent several years working as a bagel baker there before the brothers took ownership.

Their sister, Mazal, later joined them, turning the business into a family operation which continues to involve the next generation.

The shop adopted the name Beigel Shop in 2002, with the spelling reflecting the Yiddish origins of the word.

Today, the bakery produces more than 7,000 bagels every day, with many still made by hand.

Despite introducing a shaping machine in 1994 to increase production, the family has remained committed to traditional techniques. The bagels are shaped, proofed, boiled and then baked on wooden planks, following a method the business says has been used for around 150 years.

Its famous hot salt beef bagels have become a particular favourite, alongside fillings such as smoked salmon and cream cheese.

Now, the Borehamwood expansion represents another chapter in that story.

For White, the intention is not to leave Brick Lane behind, but to share its history with a new community.

“Bringing Jewish East End history to the biggest Jewish community” is central to the vision, she explained.

The Beigel Shop hopes to open its Borehamwood premises within the next couple of months, although a specific opening date has yet to be confirmed.