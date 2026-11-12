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Brick Lane bagel bakery opening new branch in Borehamwood

Melanie White, the shop's director, said the East End would ‘always be the home’ but hailed the ‘next chapter’ in its expansion

November 12, 2026 11:12
Beigel.jpg
Salt beef bagels in Beigel Shop, Brick Lane (Facebook/BeigelShop)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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One of Brick Lane’s famed bagel bakeries is set to open a new branch in Borehamwood, bringing more than 150 years of East End baking history to the county.

The Beigel Shop, affectionately known as ‘the yellow one’ because of its distinctive bright yellow frontage, is planning to open its first expansion outside Brick Lane in Borehamwood.

The move marks a major milestone for the family-run business, which has been serving generations of Londoners since 1855.

Speaking about the expansion, Beigel Shop director Melanie White said it was a “big deal” for the family.

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Topics:

Bagels

Borehamwood

Hertfordshire

Food

Jewish food

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