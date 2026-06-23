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Brent council leader defends Nablus twinning after exhibition honouring Hamas founder and terror leaders

Labour’s Mohammed Butt said the display raised ‘serious concern’ but said Brent does ‘not control’ Nablus

June 23, 2026 15:37
Copy of Brent Civic Council
The council chamber at Brent Civic Centre during the meeting

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read

The leader of Brent Council has defended the borough’s twinning arrangement with Nablus after an exhibition was put on in the West Bank municipality that glorified terrorists Palestinian terrorists.

The display celebrated figures linked to some of the deadliest terror attacks in Israeli history, including the leader of the 1978 Coastal Road Massacre, the mastermind of the 1972 Munich Olympics Massacre, and the founder of Hamas.

Nablus mayor Dr Hussam Al-Shakhshir said the exhibition was intended to give those depicted “the recognition they deserve”.

"We greatly appreciate the role these figures played in the Palestinian national action sphere, and we say to people – hopefully we will learn from these figures,” he said.

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Topics:

Brent

Nablus

local government

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