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Outcry after Brent’s twin city honours Hamas founder and terror attack masterminds

The exhibition features several terrorists whom the local mayor called people we can ‘learn’ from

June 22, 2026 14:37
Copy of Brent Palestine
Pro-Palestinian activists at Brent Civic Centre after attending the council meeting on July 7 (TheJC)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read

A Palestinian city twinned with a Labour-run London borough has staged an exhibition honouring figures linked to some of the deadliest terror attacks in Israeli history, prompting fresh calls for the partnership to be reviewed.

Nablus, in the West Bank, which last year was twinned with Brent in north-west London, staged an art installation in February celebrating what it described as Palestinian “political, intellectual and cultural figures”.

Among the 28 individuals featured were the founder of Hamas and the organisers of some of the worst terror attacks against Israeli civilians, according to Palestinian Media Watch.

The exhibition included Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas; Salah Khalaf, mastermind of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre in which 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered; and Dalal Mughrabi, who led the 1978 Coastal Road massacre that left 38 civilians dead, including 13 children.

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Topics:

Nablus

West Bank

local government

Local councils

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