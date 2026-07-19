Bishop warns that Synod vote will stoke antisemitism

The Bishop of Blackburn has warned that the Church of England Synod’s vote on the controversial Kairos II document risks fuelling antisemitism in the UK.
He told the Daily Telegraph: “We’ve been forced to take a binary position, and whatever binary position we take, one side celebrates and the other feels bitterly betrayed. The situation we’ve seen is there’s a Palestinian Muslim and Christian side celebrating, and I fear what this vote has done is add to a growing tide of antisemitism in our country.”
The Bishop, the Rt Rev Philip North, abstained in the Synod’s vote last week.
The Synod voted to “hear’ the Kairos II document, produced by a group of Palestinian Christians, which describes Israel as a “colonial enterprise” that unleashed a “genocidal war on Gaza”. The Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis and the Board of Deputies had asked the Synod to reject the motion.
Bishop North told the Telegraph: “This is, locally, on the streets, an unbelievably visceral, complex, nuanced argument, which is incredibly intense, including in Lancashire.
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