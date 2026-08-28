Before the Arab revolt Jews believed in idea of shared state, Simon Sebag Montefiore tells JC event

Before the bloody Arab riots in 1929, many Jews in then-Mandatory Palestine believe that the two sides could peacefully and productively coexist in a bi-national state, historian Simon Sebag Montefiore told a packed JC event on Thursday night.

Speaking to JC writer and fellow historian Dominic Green about his new book, The Cauldron – The Making of the Modern Middle East, the television host and author said: “Right up until the Arab revolt [in 1929], Jews in what would become the state of Israel had believed they could make some sort of arrangement with the Arabs.”

The most notable Zionist who held this belief, according to Montefiore, was Israel’s founder and first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.

“It could [have been] a bi-national single state, and [the belief was] the Arabs could have cooperated [because the Jews] would develop the land.”