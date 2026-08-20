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Simon Sebag Montefiore’s history of the Middle East is a masterpiece

His massively ambitious book is superbly written, perfectly balanced in the scope of its analysis and storytelling, and will serve both expert and lay readers

August 20, 2026 17:29
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Gift for the telling detail: Simon Sebag Montefiore and his latest book, The Cauldron (Photo: Weidenfeld & Nicolson/ Marcus Leoni)

By

Stephen Pollard

6 min read
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Simon Sebag Montefiore’s last book was a history of the world. It’s almost as if he decided on this next project as the punchline to some sort of intellectual joke: how do you find something more difficult to tackle than the world itself? Try the Middle East!

But his history of the last century in the Middle East is no joke. It is a masterpiece, a book so superbly written, so judicious in its wisdom, so compelling in the scope of its analysis and storytelling – and so straightforwardly unputdownable in the sweep of that telling – that it surely stands as Sebag Montefiore’s greatest achievement to date.

The Cauldron is a book that should be read both by experts, who need to take on board Sebag Montefiore’s arguments, and by lay readers for whom it provides the perfect synthesis of how and why the Middle East is the way it is.

The Cauldron’s 528 pages may seem a daunting prospect. It covers 19 states across 126 years – from the Sultan’s decaying empire in 1900 to the Third Gulf War – told in what Sebag Montefiore styles as two acts. First come the empires, with their sultans, pashas and proconsuls – a story that ends in 1945. Then we have the story of the independent states ruled by presidents, kings and imams, ending with the wars that followed the October 7 massacre.

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Book review

Books

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Middle East

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