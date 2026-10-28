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BBC Verify accused of ‘bad faith’ in its reporting on alleged IDF misconduct

Israeli military given just weeks to respond to queries on hundreds of incidents – while investigations into comparable cases in UK takes years

October 28, 2026 11:00
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The outside of a BBC building in central London (Picture: Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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BBC Verify has been accused of “bad faith” reporting in an investigation covering 300 incidents of alleged misconduct by the IDF.

Although an initial deadline of just seven days for Israeli officials to respond was extended to several weeks, military experts have highlighted the stark contrast with the years British Armed Forces sometimes take to establish facts in investigating misconduct allegations, even in relatively straightforward cases.

Critics claim the short amount of time given to respond shows the corporation’s coverage of Israel’s military lacks “impartiality”.

A former director of BBC Television, Danny Cohen, claims the BBC Verify report published earlier this month is “an act of bad faith”.

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