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Andrew Fox

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Andrew Fox

Opinion

BBC Verify is entitled to demand accountability from any army – but it must explain why the standard changes when Israel is involved

Why did the BBC not use our own armed forces as benchmark for assessing the IDF’s investigations?

October 28, 2026 11:24
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British Soldiers from the 5th Regiment of the Royal Artillery in Southern Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2007 (Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)
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BBC Verify has expressed concern that the IDF has not yet published updates on more than 250 war crimes investigations into events that occurred between October 7, 2023 and August 19, 2026. Its investigation misses vital context.

Be under no illusion: the IDF deployed some 300,000 soldiers to fight in Gaza, in one of the most brutal urban conflicts in recent years. It would be astounding if no war crimes had been committed; prosecutions should be expected. The obvious problem with BBC Verify’s complaint, however, is how long war crimes investigations take.

Let us look at some other militaries for comparison. The Australian Brereton Report investigated 39 unlawful killings across 23 incidents in Afghanistan. It took from 2016 to 2020 to complete. It took a further six years to charge Ben Roberts-Smith with murder in 2026. The British murder of Baha Mousa in Iraq in 2003 saw charges brought in 2005 and a conviction in 2006 after a guilty plea. In 2013, Sgt Alexander Blackman, Marine A, was convicted of murder 14 months after footage of him killing a wounded Taliban fighter was found.

These cases involved killings. For comparison, the British Camp Breadbasket investigations into the lesser war crimes charges of detainee abuse still took 21 months to reach a conviction. The point here is that for a spread of war crimes allegations spanning three years – some concerning events as recent as August 2026 – the IDF is not taking an unusually long time to investigate. The cases mentioned above all involve individuals, and in many cases, the investigators were not working on any other cases. Investigating hundreds of separate allegations should absolutely be expected to take years.

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