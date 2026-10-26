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BBC is biased against Israel and has been taken over by a ‘radical generation’, says former Panorama producer

Referring to the corporation’s coverage of Gaza, Phil Craig said ‘all the mistakes in this particular war seem to be in the same direction’

October 26, 2026 14:10
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Phil Craig (Image: YouTube)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A former senior producer of Panorama has accused the BBC of bias against Israel, saying it has been taken over by a “new, more radical generation”.

Phil Craig, who worked for the corporation for two decades, made the remark at the public debate festival Battle of Ideas in London last weekend.

He said that once the organisation had held its reporters to “super high standards” but had come under the sway of people with partisan views, the Telegraph reported.

“Of course, news makes mistakes. We all know news coverage, it can be faulted. There are wars, people spin them, both sides spin, and there’s propaganda,” he said.

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