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Exclusive: BBC faces new claim of Jewish staff ‘being investigated’

Community leaders call for independent inquiry as Oscar-winner Lucie Kon – who alleged antisemitic harassment at broadcaster – speaks out over concern for former colleagues

November 4, 2026 11:30
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The outside of a BBC building in central London (Picture: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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The Oscar winner who received £400,000 from the BBC after alleging antisemitic harassment has said that Jewish former colleagues at the broadcaster “are being investigated for being Zionists”.

The claim by Lucie Kon comes as Jewish leaders have told the JC they are demanding an independent inquiry into allegations of antisemitism at the corporation, with full protection for members of staff who come forward.

The call by the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) and Board of Deputies follows both Labour and Conservative MPs and other former BBC staffers also asking for the probe.

Kon, who won an Academy Award for her film Mr Nobody Against Putin, told last week how she was given the payout by the BBC after multiple incidents of alleged antisemitic harassment in the wake of October 7.

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