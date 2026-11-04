Exclusive: BBC faces new claim of Jewish staff ‘being investigated’

Now the producer has told the JC: “I don’t know any instance where anyone has complained about antisemitism and it has been upheld.

“I do however know Jews at the BBC who are being investigated for being Zionists.

“There is a culture of group think. I am worried about the Jewish colleagues I have left behind.”

Kon, whose case was supported by law firm Asserson, added: “I have had messages from Jewish colleagues who are struggling, and they don’t want to talk about it because they need jobs.”

The BBC has long faced accusations of editorial bias in coverage of Israel and concern over its impact on the Jewish community.

Last year, it faced a backlash over coverage of the Glastonbury festival at which music act Bob Vylan led chants of “Death to the IDF”, while presenter Gary Lineker stepped down from the BBC after apologising for sharing a post about Zionism featuring a rat.

Kon’s case has given a new focus on the treatment of Jewish personnel by the BBC.

A JLC spokesperson said: “Lucie Kon is not the first Jewish BBC employee to raise concerns about how she was treated following October 7 2023 and is unlikely to be the last unless the organisation changes track.

“The BBC must fully investigate and respond to all allegations of antisemitism within its ranks and protect any Jewish employee who comes forward with a complaint.

“From Gary Lineker to Glastonbury, to repeated editorial failures in its coverage of the Middle East, we should not be surprised that Jewish staff at the BBC are faced with antisemitism.

“An independent investigation into allegations of antisemitism within our national broadcaster is long overdue. The BBC cannot be left to mark its own homework.”

Lucie Kon is now trying to help others who have experience problems with antisemitism at the BBC (With courtesy) [Missing Credit]

A BoD said: “The allegations raised by Lucie Kon about her experiences at the BBC are deeply concerning and must be taken seriously. No Jewish employee should face discrimination or feel unable to speak out because of fear of professional repercussions.

“There should be an independent inquiry into allegations of antisemitism among BBC staff, examining both the treatment of employees and the organisation’s handling of complaints. It must be transparent and impartial.”

Two senior BBC ex-employees, producer Phil Craig and former home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw, have also called for an independent inquiry. Labour MP and former BBC employee Luke Akehurst told the Telegraph: “With the BBC’s charter coming up for renewal, there must now be an independent inquiry into antisemitism at the corporation.”

Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul said: “The BBC’s leadership must now demonstrate that it is willing and able to deliver full transparency, clear answers and total accountability. Warm words and another exercise in marking its own homework simply will not be enough.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We take any and all allegations of antisemitism extremely seriously – there is no place for it at the BBC. We have introduced compulsory training for all our staff and we actively encourage colleagues to report any incidences or concerns they have. We are determined to ensure the BBC is a place where everyone can be themselves and feel accepted and we are grateful Ms Kon acknowledges the BBC is not institutionally antisemitic.

“The BBC processes did not uphold any of Ms Kon’s allegations of antisemitism. However, the outcome did acknowledge there were shortcomings, and the personal impact on Ms Kon.”