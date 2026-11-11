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BBC Charter may be amended to protect against antisemitism, Director General suggests

Matt Brittin writes to staff at the Corporation following scrutiny over the case of Oscar-winning filmmaker Lucie Kon

November 11, 2026 18:43
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The BBC building in central London (Picture: Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The Director General of the BBC has indicated that concerns about antisemitism could be considered in its Charter.

Matt Brittin made the suggestion as he appeared to acknowledge recent concerns over the experience of Jewish staff at the Corporation, while also addressing the Russell Brand scandal in an email to staff on Monday.

It follows scrutiny of the broadcaster after former commissioning editor and Oscar winner Lucie Kon received a six-figure settlement having raised allegations of antisemitism at the BBC before losing her job.

He wrote: “You'll have seen recent media coverage of allegations of antisemitism at the BBC and of course, the guilty verdicts against Russell Brand and the valid criticism levelled at the media industry more broadly.”

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