BBC Charter may be amended to protect against antisemitism, Director General suggests

Kon, who was part of the award-winning team that produced the Nova festival documentary We Will Dance Again, said she faced a hostile work environment after the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

Brittin told staff that the BBC board had agreed more needed to be done to address staff concerns, with changes considered under the corporation's next Royal Charter.

“At last month's Board meeting, we agreed that there is still more to do to engage with staff and represent their views and concerns at the highest level.

"We are talking to our trade unions on changes that could be made both immediately and in the next Charter.”

The BBC’s current Royal Charter, which sets out the corporation’s governance and constitutional arrangements, expires at the end of 2027.

Brittin’s email, seen by the JC, states that the director general wants to tackle issues regarding the BBC’s culture with “renewed focus and intent.”

He said: “The BBC has to be a safe and supportive space where everyone who works here, and anyone we work with, can raise issues and voice concerns.

"And we have to be an organisation that responds to these issues with speed and transparency. Great work has been done but there is more to do.”

Brittin said he is "grateful for all the open conversations with so many of you in my first few months about workplace culture, what's good and what must improve.

"It's vital to me too that we are relentless in striving for the BBC to be the best place to work.”

The email came days after members of the BBC’s Jewish staff network met deputy director general Rhodri Talfan Davies, having been told that Brittin was unavailable.

Talfan Davies has previously said he does not believe there is a problem with institutional antisemitism at the BBC and rejected calls for an independent inquiry.

Responding to questions at a Broadcasting Press Guild lunch, Talfan Davies said: "Of course in any large organisation there can be instances of discrimination, which you deal with when they arise.

“But there is no evidence of any systemic issue within the BBC that would merit anything like [an independent inquiry into antisemitism]."

Lucie Kon will be in conversation at the JC’s event on November 30 in North West London.