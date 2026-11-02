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BBC admits error after inviting influencer who hailed Israel’s October 7 ‘humiliation’ on Sunday show

Bushra Shaikh has previously called Jews who move to Israel ‘lying scumbags’ and said they should ‘go back to f***ing Europe’

November 2, 2026 13:58
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Bushra Shaikh in a publicity photo for Channel4 (Tom Barnes/Channel 4)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The BBC has acknowledged shortcomings in its contributor vetting procedures after inviting influencer Bushra Shaikh to appear on its flagship Sunday show, despite her history of making controversial comments about Jewish people, the October 7 attacks and the Iran War.

The broadcaster admitted that checks carried out on Shaikh’s social media activity did not meet the standards expected when selecting contributors for its programmes.

Shaikh, a former contestant on The Apprentice, appeared on BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live on October 11, where she discussed women’s right to wear the burka. Her appearance attracted criticism after previous social media posts resurfaced, including comments in which she described Jewish people who move to Israel as “lying scumbags”.

Hours before she appeared on the programme, Shaikh posted on X: “Israel is a bigger threat to the West than Iran.”

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Topics:

BBC

TV

Television

Reality TV

Iran

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