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Barrister to face contempt of court proceedings over Palestine Action speech

Rajiv Menon KC will respond to accusations that he misled the jury and ignored the directions of the trial judge

June 30, 2026 13:23
Copy of Menon.jpg
Rajiv Menon KC (YouTube/Cops Campaign)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read

A leading barrister will face proceedings over an alleged contempt of court during his closing speech in a Palestine Action criminal damage trial, it has been announced.

Rajiv Menon KC has been told to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on July 28, where he will respond to accusations that he misled the jury and ignored the directions of the trial judge when representing one of six activists who invaded the UK site of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems at a trial in January.

The incident was sparked by Mr Menon’s closing speech while representing Charlotte Head, a Palestine Action activist who had been involved in criminal damage at the Bristol factory.

In the speech, Mr Menon highlighted a plaque at the Old Bailey which sets out the “right of juries to give their verdict according to their convictions” and on six occasions told jurors that the trial judge, Mr Justice Johnson, could not direct them to convict the defendants.

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Topics:

Courts

Palestine Action

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