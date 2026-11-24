Legislation ending a centuries-long ban on Jewish and Catholic prime ministers advising on senior church appointments is poised to become law.

The Church Appointments (Repeal of Discriminatory Provision) Bill was passed unopposed by the House of Lords at third reading on Monday.

It will end Reformation-era laws stopping Andy Burnham – who is a Catholic – from carrying out duties as Prime Minister regarding advising the King on appointing Church of England archbishops.

The Bill will now go forward to receive royal assent.