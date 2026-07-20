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Aviation authority investigates series of ‘accidents’ involving Israir planes at Luton Airport

The Israeli airline has reported several incidents including a collision between a towing vehicle and a jet last week, leaving passengers stranded

July 20, 2026 17:18
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The entrance to London Luton Airport (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

1 min read
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The aviation authority is investigating a series of disruptions to Israir flights departing from London Luton airport. 

In the most recent case last Thursday, Israir was forced to cancel a Tel Aviv-bound flight after a towing vehicle collided with a jet. 

It was the third time this year a flight operated by the airline, Israel’s second largest, has been disrupted at the airport.

Passengers due to fly to Tel Aviv were left stranded after last week’s incident.

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Topics:

Airlines

Travel

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