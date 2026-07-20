Aviation authority investigates series of ‘accidents’ involving Israir planes at Luton Airport

Israir flight 116 had been scheduled to take off at 5pm on Thursday and arrive at Ben Gurion Airport at 12.05am Friday.

According to a message sent to the passengers from the airline, a “pushback tug” damaged the aircraft while it was being towed, leaving it grounded.

“Following the accident and after its evacuation, the passengers were taken off the plane, transferred to the terminal and waited to receive their luggage,” Israir said in a statement.

The airline arranged transportation and accommodations for the passengers and offered to reimburse them for food and travel expenses.

Passengers claimed they waited for more than two hours onboard the aircraft without air conditioning.

Posting on X, one passenger, occasional JC writer Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll, said: “Just had the most horrific experience I’ve ever had on an airplane. We were on an @Israir_israel plane for over 2.5 hours with no AC. Doors closed most of the time. Children & adults panicking. An absolute NIGHTMARE.”

Israir said that the other two incidents involving their planes were “of the same type” as the one that took place last Thursday.

Luton Airport said the ground handler had looked into the previous incidents and reported back to the airline.

A UK Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson said: “We are aware of the reported incidents. This is currently being investigated and will therefore be unable to comment further while those investigations are ongoing.”

A Luton Airport spokesperson said: “Aviation is a highly regulated industry, and safety and security always remain our highest priority.

“We are aware of a technical incident at London Luton Airport involving an aircraft operated by Israir and its contracted ground handling agent.

“Any suggestion that this was a deliberate act is entirely unfounded. London Luton Airport has an exemplary safety record and we will work with the relevant operators to identify any lessons that can further strengthen safety and operational performance.”

An Israir spokesman added: “Israir apologises to its passengers for the inconvenience caused to them as a result of an event beyond its control. The safety and security of the passengers is the company's top priority.”