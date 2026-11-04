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Arrests made outside Supreme Court amid Palestine Action ban hearing

The group’s co-founder is appealing the proscription, arguing that only one per cent of its activities could be seen as terrorist

November 4, 2026 11:37
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Police officers remove protesters from outside the Supreme Court ahead of a hearing on the appeal against the proscription of Palestine Action on November 4, 2026 (Jordan Pettitt/Press Association)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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Multiple protesters have been arrested outside the Supreme Court as justices begin to hear an appeal against the ban on Palestine Action.

The group's co-founder, Huda Ammori, is taking a legal battle against the government’s decision to proscribe it under the Terrorism Act 2000 to the UK’s highest court in a bid to quash the prohibition.

Dozens of demonstrators assembled outside the central London court before the start of the hearing on Wednesday, with police officers seen carrying several people away into nearby vans.

Several people held placards using the same wording as an X post written by the wife of a national security adviser.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Police

Palestine Action

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