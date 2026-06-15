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Police make 14 arrests after clashes at protest outside synagogue

Pro-Palestine protesters had claimed that a real estate event at the synagogue was being used to sell land in West Bank settlements, which had been denied by organisers

June 15, 2026 08:39
Franks_Edgware_Synagogue_Protest-2984.jpg
(Illustrative)Police and protesters outside the Great Israeli Real Estate show at the United Synagogue, Edgware, on June 14, 2026 (Elliott Franks)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

Police have made 14 arrests after rival protesters clashed outside a synagogue on Sunday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made during a demonstration outside the Edgware United Synagogue.

Protesters gathered after the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other groups claimed a real estate event at the synagogue was “openly advertising the sale of land” in an “illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank”.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the event’s organisers had “publicly refuted claims that the event is marketing real estate over the Green Line” – which refers to 1949 armistice demarcation lines established after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War separating Israel from the West Bank.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine protests

Edgware

Synagogues

West Bank

Settlers

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