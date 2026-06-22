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Archbishop of Canterbury vows to help Palestinians get ‘freedom they deserve’

Dame Sarah Mulally is on a pilgrimage to Christian holy sites in Israel and the West Bank

June 22, 2026 11:55
Mullally.jpg
Dame Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury, looks on as she visits Nafuma Refugee Centre in central Rome on April 28, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

The Archbishop of Canterbury has told Palestinians she will use her role to seek “the peace you desire and the freedom you deserve”.

Dame Sarah Mullally was speaking during a sermon on Sunday as she made the first visit of an archbishop of Canterbury to the Palestinian Christian town of Birzeit in the West Bank.

The archbishop is on a pilgrimage where she is meeting, praying and worshipping with Palestinian Christians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israel.

Speaking on the second day of her pilgrimage, she told the worshippers it was “a privilege” to spend time with them and she was aware of the “costliness of life” they face.

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Topics:

Archbishop of Canterbury

Israel

West Bank

Christianity

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