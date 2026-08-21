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Antisemitism in UK has doubled since October 7, landmark analysis of crime and attitudes reveals

Government urged to act as data also reveals higher rates among young and Muslim than general population

August 21, 2026 09:00
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A police officer stands guards the outside of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October 2025 after two worshippers were killed and four people were hospitalised as a result of the terror attack there on Yom Kippur (Photo: Getty)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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Antisemitism in the UK has doubled since October 7, according to a landmark new academic paper that also reveals rates are more prevalent among the young and Muslims than the general population.

Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Contemporary Antisemitism, the study by Dr Daniel Allington, Reader in Social Analytics at King’s College London, examined police statistics for the eight-year period ending in March 2025.

It found that “religiously aggravated crimes targeting perceived Jews” doubled in the period after October 7, 2023 compared with the similar period before.

Over the entire eight years, the figures has gone up approximately three-fold.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Campaign Against Antisemitism

Islamism

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