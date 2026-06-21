Before becoming the Empire Windrush, the vessel was built in Germany in 1930 as the Monte Rosa and, during the Second World War, was requisitioned by the Nazi regime.

In November 1942, the vessel was used in the deportation of 46 Norwegian Jews, transported from Oslo and ultimately sent to Auschwitz, where all but two were murdered.

Foundation leaders say that confronting the ship’s full history – from its association with one of Europe’s darkest chapters to its latter role as a symbol of hope, opportunity and renewal – offers a powerful opportunity to strengthen understanding between communities and preserve important lessons for future generations.

The Empire Windrush occupies a unique place in modern British history, carrying more than 1,000 passengers from the Caribbean, many of them former servicemen who had served Britain during the war, to UK shores.

Its arrival came to symbolise the beginning of a transformative period of migration that helped rebuild post-war Britain.

Marie van der Zyl OBE, vice chair of the Windrush Anchor Memorial Foundation and former president of the Board of Deputies, said: “By telling the full story of this ship, from its connection to the Holocaust to the hope, opportunity and contribution symbolised by Windrush, we create a powerful space for dialogue, education and solidarity.

“Remembering these histories together reminds us that prejudice and discrimination can take many forms, and that all communities share a responsibility to stand against hatred wherever it appears.

“In doing so, we strengthen the bonds between Black and Jewish communities and reaffirm our common commitment to dignity, equality and justice for all. The anchor has the potential to become a national symbol of remembrance and understanding, recognising both the suffering and the resilience that have shaped so many lives.”

Sir Patrick Vernon OBE, the chair of the foundation, who was recently knighted as part of the King’s Birthday Honours, said the project would help ensure that the legacy of the Windrush Generation is preserved and understood by future generations.

“The anchor represents far more than a maritime artefact,” he said. “It symbolises courage, hope, resilience and the contribution of the Windrush Generation to modern Britain.

“Through this memorial and education programme, we want future generations to better understand the legacy of Windrush and the communities that helped shape contemporary British society.”

The Foundation is seeking to raise approximately £2 million to fund the recovery operation, conservation of the anchor, installation of the memorial and the delivery of educational and community programmes across the UK. Plans also include the creation of a replica anchor that can be used for travelling exhibitions, outreach events and school engagement activities.

The foundation declares itself as devoted to “advancing education, good citizenship, promoting equality and diversity and carrying out commemorative work relating to both Jewish history, and history of the Windrush generation”.

The recovery mission is being supported by marine scientist and shipwreck recovery expert David Mearns, whose experience will help guide the technical and conservation aspects of the project.

Alongside the memorial, the foundation plans to develop curriculum-linked educational resources, workshops, digital storytelling projects and partnerships with schools, museums and cultural organisations nationwide.

Public consultation on the memorial’s final design and location will take place in partnership with the Windrush 100 Network.

The fundraising campaign is now live, with contributions going towards the recovery of the anchor.