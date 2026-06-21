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Windrush anchor to be salvaged for Black-British memorial also honouring ship’s Jewish history

Sunken vessel that was used by Nazis before bringing Caribbean migrants to UK is set to be target of maritime operation

June 21, 2026 10:00
Windrush #1.jpg
The Empire Windrush brought one of the first large groups of post-war West Indian immigrants to the United Kingdom, carrying 1,027 passengers and two stowaways on a voyage from Jamaica to London in 1948

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

The anchor of the Empire Windrush is set to be raised from the sea for a memorial project commemorating the ship’s links to the both the black British and Jewish experience.

The project, announced by the Windrush Anchor Memorial Foundation ahead of Windrush Day on Monday, will seek to salvage the ship’s original anchor from the Mediterranean, off the Algerian coast, where it sank following a catastrophic fire in 1954.

The recovered artefact is intended to become the centrepiece of a permanent public memorial in London, accompanied by a nationwide programme of education, community engagement and cultural storytelling.

The initiative carries particular significance for both black and Jewish communities because the ship’s history stretches long before its famous arrival at Tilbury Docks in June 1948.

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Topics:

Windrush Generation

Memorial

Mediterranean Sea

Algeria

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