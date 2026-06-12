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Change-makers, educators and charity heads recognised in King’s Birthday Honours List

Raymond Simonson of JW3 has been made MBE

June 12, 2026 21:30
Copy of Raymond Simonson Credit Blake Ezra.jpg
Ray Simonson (Photo: Blake Ezra)

By

Alma Green,

Alma green

5 min read

British Jewish contributions to culture, education, charity and interfaith work have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

One of the most prominent Jewish communal figures Raymond Simonson, the chief executive of JW3, has received an MBE for services to Jewish communities and to community cohesion.

Raymond said he was “profoundly grateful” for the honour, adding: “At a time when division feels all too common, this recognition strengthens my belief in the importance of bringing people together through culture, conversation and community.

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Topics:

King's Birthday Honours

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